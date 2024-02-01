5,726 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $72,843,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

