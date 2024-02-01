8,211 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

