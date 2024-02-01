8,895 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.