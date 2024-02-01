AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.08 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn $11.08 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.36 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

