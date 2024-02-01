abrdn plc Acquires 4,974 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Allegion worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Allegion by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.