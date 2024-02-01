abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Vodafone Group Public worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

