abrdn plc Buys 40,461 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.14 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

