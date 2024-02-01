abrdn plc Buys Shares of 443,036 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332,000. abrdn plc owned 0.65% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

CPE opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

