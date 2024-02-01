abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $145.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.