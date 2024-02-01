abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,042 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.81% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,686,100. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

