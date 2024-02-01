abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

