abrdn plc Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

