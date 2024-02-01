abrdn plc Decreases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,433 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.58% of LCI Industries worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

