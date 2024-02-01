abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

