abrdn plc Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

