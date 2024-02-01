abrdn plc Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of PPL worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $63,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPL opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.