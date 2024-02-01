abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.