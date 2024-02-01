abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,243,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.3% during the third quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,259,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.