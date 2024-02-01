abrdn plc Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.61% of Napco Security Technologies worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NSSC stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

