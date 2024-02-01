abrdn plc Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of Essential Utilities worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.