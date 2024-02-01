abrdn plc Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,476,731 shares of company stock valued at $203,443,220. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

