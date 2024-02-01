abrdn plc Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,684 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,018. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

