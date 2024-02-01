abrdn plc Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $327.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average is $310.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

