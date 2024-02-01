abrdn plc Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

