abrdn plc Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average of $320.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

