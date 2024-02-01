abrdn plc Has $17.37 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,406,000 after acquiring an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of SNOW opened at $195.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

