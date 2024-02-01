abrdn plc Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 276.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.15% of Alphatec worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 546,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATEC
Alphatec Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ATEC opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.