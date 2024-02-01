abrdn plc Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 276.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.15% of Alphatec worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 546,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Alphatec Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

