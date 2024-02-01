abrdn plc Has $19.10 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 234.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,076 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

