abrdn plc Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Hologic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

