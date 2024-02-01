abrdn plc Has $20.37 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.26% of Robert Half worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

