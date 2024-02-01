abrdn plc Has $21.04 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

