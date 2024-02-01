abrdn plc Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

abrdn plc increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.45% of ONE Gas worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

