abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

