abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $10,543,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $194.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

