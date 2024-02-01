abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Down 1.6 %

AFL opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

