abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.13 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.