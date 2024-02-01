abrdn plc Makes New $19.31 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 487,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.41% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

SM stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

