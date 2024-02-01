abrdn plc Purchases 279,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,234 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.54% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

