abrdn plc Raises Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.16% of DaVita worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE DVA opened at $108.16 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

