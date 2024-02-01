abrdn plc Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

View Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.