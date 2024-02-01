abrdn plc Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on BALL
Ball Stock Performance
BALL stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.