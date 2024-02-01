abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,671 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.85% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

