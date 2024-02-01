abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.12% of PRA Group worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

