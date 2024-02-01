abrdn plc Reduces Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.44% of YETI worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

