abrdn plc Sells 1,186 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $108.45 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

