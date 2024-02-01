abrdn plc Sells 121,273 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,273 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Mosaic worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 143,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8,776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 620,583 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

