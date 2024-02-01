abrdn plc Sells 13,936 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,936 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

