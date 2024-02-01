abrdn plc Sells 152,812 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,812 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.08% of Verint Systems worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 742.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

