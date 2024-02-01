abrdn plc Sells 19,317 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.44% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.