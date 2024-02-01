abrdn plc Sells 2,311 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.24.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

