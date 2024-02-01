abrdn plc Sells 7,235 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of Five Below worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.